TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – It is not too often that wrestling and chess get compared together. However, that is exactly how Tyrone’s head wrestling coach Quentin Wright is looking at the first-ever Laurel Highlands Wrestling Championships.

LHAC Wrestling Championships (WTAJ)

The tournament kicked off Friday afternoon at Tyrone High School, where 20 teams in Central Pennsylvania are competing. A lot of people, like Wright, are viewing the tournament as a preview ahead of districts and regionals.

“It’s a little bit like chess out there where this is the first initial meeting for a lot of these guys,” Wright said. “This is a beginning step. If you don’t get what you want here, we got time to make changes. We got time to improve.”

The event runs through Saturday afternoon when at 1 p.m., the championship matches will take place. To follow the tournament, click here.