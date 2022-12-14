Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Central 46

Chestnut Ridge 47, Penn Cambria 36

Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 16

Forest Hills 75, Bishop McCort 50

Penns Valley 47, Mount Union 33

Shade 73, Ferndale 54

Westmont Hilltop 46, Greater Johnstown 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Central Martinsburg 61, Bishop Guilfoyle 38

Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 47

United 56, Cambria Heights 40

West Branch 84, Claysburg-Kimmel 63