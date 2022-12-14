Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Central 46
Chestnut Ridge 47, Penn Cambria 36
Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 16
Forest Hills 75, Bishop McCort 50
Penns Valley 47, Mount Union 33
Shade 73, Ferndale 54
Westmont Hilltop 46, Greater Johnstown 29
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Central Martinsburg 61, Bishop Guilfoyle 38
Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 47
United 56, Cambria Heights 40
West Branch 84, Claysburg-Kimmel 63