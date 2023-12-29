JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Friday was truly a hockey night in Johnstown. The Laurel Mountain Hockey League All-Star game and skills competition took place at First Summit Arena, where 11 local schools had athletes featured in the action.

The skills competition kicked off the event, where an accuracy, fastest shot and relay contests occurred. Afterwards, the puck dropped for the all-star game.

A list of the players and coaches selected can be found in alphabetic order by school:

Altoona (2): Dominic Della, Brady Sassano

Bishop McCort (1): Erik Euen

Central Cambria (3): Bryce Boring (assistant coach), Benjamin Lundberg, Charles Edwards

Conemaugh Valley (4): Kenneth Billings, Ashton Laughard, Cole Smith, Broderick Ryan

Forest Hills (8): John Kubas (assistant coach), Isaac Dibble, Brady Kubas, Josh Morrison, Chase Secriskey, Cody Secriskey, Toby Wilt, Isaac Valko

Greater Johnstown (3): Sean McTighe (head coach), Gunnar Hanley, Brice Mroczka

Hollidaysburg (7): Cory Reed (assistant coach), Ty Burket, Kaden Kirkham, Isaac Miller, Jared Smith, Carson Young, Tyler Duey

Richland (6): Peter Bearjar (head coach), Connor Bethmann, Cooper Lorence, Jonathan Lorence, Alea Ladika, Tanner Pfeil

Somerset (4): Tyler Shumaker (assistant coach), Ethan Ash, Anthony Jellison, Kai Petrosky

State College (5): David Lee (assistant coach), Braylan Covol, Clayton Landis, Micah Reid, Carter Fozard

Westmont (3): Kris Carlson (assistant coach), Brett Hoffman, Gavin Replogle