JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Friday was truly a hockey night in Johnstown. The Laurel Mountain Hockey League All-Star game and skills competition took place at First Summit Arena, where 11 local schools had athletes featured in the action.
The skills competition kicked off the event, where an accuracy, fastest shot and relay contests occurred. Afterwards, the puck dropped for the all-star game.
A list of the players and coaches selected can be found in alphabetic order by school:
Altoona (2): Dominic Della, Brady Sassano
Bishop McCort (1): Erik Euen
Central Cambria (3): Bryce Boring (assistant coach), Benjamin Lundberg, Charles Edwards
Conemaugh Valley (4): Kenneth Billings, Ashton Laughard, Cole Smith, Broderick Ryan
Forest Hills (8): John Kubas (assistant coach), Isaac Dibble, Brady Kubas, Josh Morrison, Chase Secriskey, Cody Secriskey, Toby Wilt, Isaac Valko
Greater Johnstown (3): Sean McTighe (head coach), Gunnar Hanley, Brice Mroczka
Hollidaysburg (7): Cory Reed (assistant coach), Ty Burket, Kaden Kirkham, Isaac Miller, Jared Smith, Carson Young, Tyler Duey
Richland (6): Peter Bearjar (head coach), Connor Bethmann, Cooper Lorence, Jonathan Lorence, Alea Ladika, Tanner Pfeil
Somerset (4): Tyler Shumaker (assistant coach), Ethan Ash, Anthony Jellison, Kai Petrosky
State College (5): David Lee (assistant coach), Braylan Covol, Clayton Landis, Micah Reid, Carter Fozard
Westmont (3): Kris Carlson (assistant coach), Brett Hoffman, Gavin Replogle