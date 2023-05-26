ALTOONA (WTAJ) — A late Marauder push lifted Bishop Guilfoyle to the District 6-1A championship after BG topped Williamsburg 11-6 Friday.

The win also punches the team’s ticket into the PIAA State Tournament.

Tied 5-5, Bishop Guilfoyle tallied runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Offensively BG was led by Austin Beauchamp’s three RBI, and Owen Dombrosky’s three bases hits.

In relief, sophomore Kade Sell allowed just one hit, while striking out four in three innings.

The Marauders will play Harmony Wednesday, May 31st at Central Cambria in the District 6 Championship. Harmony defeated top-seeded Portage 2-1 in that semifinal game Friday.