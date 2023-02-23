Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 5-1A | Quarterfinals
Turkeyfoot Valley 51, Fannett-Metal 47
District 5-2A | Quarterfinals
Conemaugh Township 68, Northern Bedford 35
Northstar 71, Rockwood 53
District 6-4A | Semifinals
Greater Johnstown 74, Juniata 38
District 9-2A | Quarterfinals
Otto-Eldred 61, Curwensville 31
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-2A | Quarterfinals
Bishop McCort 65, Bellwood Antis 52
Marion Center 53, Portage 46
Homer-Center 50, So. Huntingdon 30
United 38, Penns Manor 34
District 6-3A | Quarterfinals
Huntingdon 57, Penns Valley 50
Forest Hills 64, Richland 45
River Valley 50, Tyrone 24
Westmont 55, Bald Eagle 18
District 9-4A | Semifinal
St. Marys 46, Clearfield 27