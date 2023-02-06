Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28

Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 28

Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Westmont Hilltop 59, Bishop McCort 44

Glendale 53, Juniata Valley 38

Clearfield 47, Penns Valley 43