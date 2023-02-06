Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28
Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 28
Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Westmont Hilltop 59, Bishop McCort 44
Glendale 53, Juniata Valley 38
Clearfield 47, Penns Valley 43