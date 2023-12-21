SOMERSET, Pa. – Andrew Luteri was known by his loved ones as someone who would tell jokes like a stand-up comedian or create fun out of the most mundane things. He graduated from Somerset High School in 2020, where he played soccer, tennis and wrestled.

“Even in hard times, he always looked for the light at the end of the tunnel,” Andrew’s father Joe said.

Days before his 22nd birthday in August, Andrew left the house on his motorcycle to celebrate with a few friends.

“As a parent, until they’re back home where you hear from them, it’s always a constant worry on your mind,” Joe said. “That night when I heard the news, I was upset.”

A state trooper visited the Luteri house to tell Joe that his son wouldn’t be returning. Andrew had passed away in a motorcycle accident in Richland Township, a moment that shocked the lives of everyone in the Luteri family.

Andrew Luteri

Andrew Luteri being kissed by his mother Heather around graduation

Luteri family embracing before Christmas

Aaron Luteri (left) and Andrew Luteri (far right) take photo in wrestling stance

Senior night photo with Andrew’s wrestling coach and family

Andrew Luteri joking around near graduation

Andrew (left), Aaron (center) and Joe (right)

“It’s terrible. There’s no way to describe it. It was like it almost wasn’t real,” Andrew’s older brother Aaron said. “It was a pit in your stomach that just, it was unfathomable. I couldn’t even just think that I’ll never see him again.”

With that, the Luteri family got by with help from the community around them.

“The amount of people have reached out to me and my parents and the letters that we’ve got and it’s just unbelievable,” Aaron said.

Now, his family is trying to find a way to keep Andrew’s memory alive. The Andrew Luteri Scholarship Fund was recently established to go towards senior wrestlers at Somerset.

On Thursday, fans packed Somerset High School’s gym for the Andrew Luteri Memorial Match against North Star. Fans bought white tee-shirts that pay tribute to Andrew and support the fund, raising more than $7,500.

Heather Luteri (left) and Joe (right) hug before Somerset and North Star match (WTAJ)

North Star wrestlers praying in shirts that pay tribute to Andrew Luteri (WTAJ)

Luteri family hugging in front of a supportive Somerset crowd (WTAJ)

Supportive Somerset crowd wearing white in Andrew Luteri’s memory (WTAJ)

Shirt that pays tribute to Andrew Luteri (WTAJ)

“I think he’d be thrilled like he’s looking down on this tonight with a big old smile,” Aaron said. “[We are] grateful for everybody that’s here, that donated and, you know, took time to reach out to our family and during this.”

Joe added that he is going to try and hold a fundraiser every year. He mentioned possibly doing a bowling tournament since Andrew was an avid bowler.

“I never thought in a million years that I’d be here tonight honoring his legacy with a scholarship fund. But, you know, with every tragedy, you have to try to dig and find the good,” Joe said.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Andrew Luteri Memorial Scholarship Fund, you can mail a check to the Somerset Wrestling Boosters at 1179 Laurel Run Road, Somerset, Pa. 15501.