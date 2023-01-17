Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 55

Bellenfonte 56, Bald Eagle 37

Berlin-Brothersvalley 84, Rockwood 64

Conemaugh Valley 56, Blacklick Valley 45

Glendale 42, Curwensville 40

State College 55, Central Dauphin 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 61, Central Dauphin East 29

Central Dauphin 53, State College 36

Marion Center 67, Cambria Heights 42