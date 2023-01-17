Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 55
Bellenfonte 56, Bald Eagle 37
Berlin-Brothersvalley 84, Rockwood 64
Conemaugh Valley 56, Blacklick Valley 45
Glendale 42, Curwensville 40
State College 55, Central Dauphin 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 61, Central Dauphin East 29
Central Dauphin 53, State College 36
Marion Center 67, Cambria Heights 42