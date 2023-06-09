ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Nine central Pennsylvania schools remain alive in the PIAA state baseball and softball tournaments, which continue Monday. Below are Monday’s semifinal matchup for those schools. Winners of state semifinals games will advance to the PIAA championships in State College to be played on Thursday and Friday June 15 & 16.

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Dubois Central vs. Dock Mennonite at Central Columbia High School (Bloomsburg) – 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Mount Union vs. Kutztown at Big Spring High School (Newville) – 4:00 p.m.

Bald Eagle vs. Sharpsville at Showers Field (Dubois) – 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Riverside vs. Punxsutawney at Jack Critchfield Park (Slippery Rock University) – 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Bellefonte vs. Hopewell at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field (Homer City) – 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Glendale vs. Tri Valley at Central Mountain (Mill Hall) – 3:00 p.m.

Union vs. Claysburg Kimmel at Norwin High School (North Huntingdon) – 2:00 p.m.

Class 2A

South Williamsport vs. Bald Eagle at Central Mountain (Mill Hall) – 1:00 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Everett at Heindl Field (DuBois) – 2:00 p.m.