Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bald Eagle Area 51, Moshannon Valley 23
Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, North Star 39
Cambria Heights 38, Central Cambria 36
Central Martinsburg 64, Huntingdon 29
Claysburg-Kimmel 42, Fannett-Metal 41
Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop McCort 44
McConnellsburg 51, Williamsburg 44
Penn Cambria 49, Conemaugh Township 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellwood-Antis 58, Tyrone 38
Blacklick Valley 53, Greater Johnstown 42
Central Martinsburg 62, Parkway Northwest 12
Chestnut Ridge 45, Tussey Mountain 28
Otto-Eldred 36, Elk County Catholic 32