Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altoona 46, Greencastle Antrim 36

Clearfield 69, Curwensville 39

Elk County Catholic 56, Bradford 29

Ridgway 30, Sheffield 18

State College 62, Waynesboro 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McCort 59, Penn Cambria 47

Forest Hills 72, Bishop Carroll 49

Hollidaysburg 55, Mifflin Co. 24

Montoursville 34, Penns Valley 21

Westmont Hilltop 38, Bishop Guilfoyle 27