Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altoona 46, Greencastle Antrim 36
Clearfield 69, Curwensville 39
Elk County Catholic 56, Bradford 29
Ridgway 30, Sheffield 18
State College 62, Waynesboro 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McCort 59, Penn Cambria 47
Forest Hills 72, Bishop Carroll 49
Hollidaysburg 55, Mifflin Co. 24
Montoursville 34, Penns Valley 21
Westmont Hilltop 38, Bishop Guilfoyle 27