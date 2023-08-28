ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former LSU star Paul Skenes made his highly anticipated debut with the Altoona Curve on Saturday night. It didn’t go as planned as Skenes only lasted 0.2 innings and allowed four runs on three hits while striking out two batters. There isn’t any reason to panic though. His fastball velocity was good and he got squeezed on a few borderline calls.

Going back to his time at LSU, Skenes got to play with a local product, former Central Dragons star and state champion Paxton Kling.

Last year for his freshmen season with the Tigers Kling batted .289 with four homers and nine RBI while receiving 90 at bats for the national champions. Kling’s resume in high school speaks for itself. His senior season at Central he led the Dragons to an undefeated 27-0 season that ended with a state championship. That year he hit .566 with a ridiculous .973 slugging percentage. Skenes had very high praise for Kling and even compared him to another one of his former teammates.

“He’s a stud. And people are saying, you know, along the way that he could be the next Dylan Crews,” said Skenes. “So, you know, that’s a high mark to achieve, obviously, because of everything that Dylan’s accomplished. But I would say that if there’s one person that I’ve met who can do it, it’s Paxton. He’s a special, special guy, a special player, but special human. I got pretty close to him this year, and it was obviously awesome to accomplish what we did with him and I really can’t wait to see what he’s going to accomplish.”