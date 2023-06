LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg-Kimmel defeated West Branch 11-5 to capture the District XI 2A Championship. West Branch went up 1-0 in the first inning, but in the second the Bulldogs loaded the bases thanks to three walks and Payton Hinish hit a grand slam to put Claysburg-Kimmel up for good. The grand slam was the Bulldogs first hit of the game.

With the win Claysburg-Kimmel improves to 20-3 on the season while the Warriors fall to 19-4.