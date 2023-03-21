ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Cambria boys and Berlin-Brothersvalley girls basketball both looked to join the Berlin-Brothersvalley boys team as the only local teams to advance to Hershey for the state championship.

Penn Cambria took on Deer Lakes and they had a back and forth game. The Panthers shot the ball well early on going 5/8 on three pointers. The second quarter was tight with neither team holding more than a three point lead as the game went to halftime tied at 34. It was much of the same in the second half, but the Lancers pulled out a tight one 61-56.

Berlin-Brothersvalley faced off with Union Area in a low scoring game. The Mountaineers led the Scotties 13-9 at halftime, but Berlin would struggle shooting the ball in the second half and the lost 45-31.

The Berlin-Brothersvalley boys team is the only area team heading to Hershey and they will take on Imani Christian Acad on Thursday at the Giant Center in the state title game. Tipoff is at 2:00 pm.