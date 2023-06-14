ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Friday begins the first of two days for the PIAA baseball and softball championships and six area schools are competing for titles in four games, including Bald Eagle who’s looking to become just the second PIAA school to win both a baseball and softball title in the same year.

Below is a schedule for those four game involving area schools. All games are played at Penn State’s Medlar (baseball) and Bear (softball) fields.

THURSDAY

Class 1A Baseball – 10:30 a.m.

Dubois Central Catholic vs. Clarion

Notes: This is a rematch of the District 9 championship in which Clarion won 6-3, though the Cardinals won the regular season meeting 5-2

Class 2A Softball – 11:00 a.m.

Bald Eagles vs. Everett

Notes: Undefeated, Everett ended Neshannock’s state-best 48-game winning streak to advance to the championship.

FRIDAY

Class 2A Baseball – 10:30 a.m.

Bald Eagle vs. Mount Union

Notes: It’s the third meeting between these two team who also met in the District 6 Championship. Bald Eagle, who won both games, has handed the Trojans their only two losses this year.

Class 4A Baseball – 1:30 p.m.

Bellefonte vs. Dallas

Notes: Each school is making their second trip to the state championships after winning titles in 2016 (Bellefonte) and 2017 (Dallas.)