Games to be played on Thursday, June 8. Below are only games involving WTAJ coverage schools.
BASEBALL
Class 1A
Greenwood vs. Dubois Central Catholic – Veterans Field, Altoona (3:00 p.m.)
Class 2A
Mount Union vs. Calvary Christian – Earl Wenger Field, Fredericksburg (2:30 p.m.)
Karns City vs. Bald Eagle – Showers Field, DuBois (3:00 p.m.)
Class 3A
Punxsutawney vs. Philipsburg-Osceola – Showers Field, DuBois (5:30 p.m.)
Class 4A
Bellefonte vs. Indiana – Mt. Aloysius College, Cresson (4:30 p.m.)
Softball
Class 1A
Glendale vs. Carmichaels – Somerset High School, Somerset (4:00 p.m.)
Union vs. West Branch – Heindl Field, DuBois (1:00 p.m.)
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Chartiers-Houston – Hempfield High School, Greensburg (2:00 p.m.)
Class 2A
Bald Eagle vs. Minersville – Central Columbia High School, Bloomsburg (4:00 p.m.)
Everett vs. Greensburg Central Catholic – Heindl Field, DuBois (3:00 p.m.)
Class 3A
Forest Hills vs. Mid Valley – Central Columbia High School, Bloomsburg (1:00 p.m.)
Chestnut Ridge vs. Jamestown – North Alleghaney, Wexford (4:00 p.m.)