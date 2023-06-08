The PIAA State baseball and softball tournaments continued with 13 central PA school still alive competing for a state championship, games that will be playing in State College beginning Thursday, June 15th. Below are the scores involving WTAJ coverage schools. Semifinal matchups are tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 12.

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Dubois Central Catholic 9, Greenwood 7

After surrendering five first inning runs, Dubois battled back to beat Greenwood 9-7, keeping the Cardinals’ title defense alive. Greenwood opened the first inning hitting around, and scoring five runs. But after getting to freshman starter Carter Himes for 10 hits, the Wildcats struggled to hit Brayden Fox who allowed just one run in 3.2 innings of relief. He earned the win. The game swung in the sixth when DCC scored six runs to take its first lead. Carter Hickman led the Cardinals with three hits, while Blake Pisarcik’s three RBI led all players. Dubois Central moves onto the 1A semifinals where it will play Dock Mennonite who beat Northeast Bradford 11-2 to advance

Class 2A

Mount Union 16, Calvary 1

Bald Eagle 6, Karns City 0

Class 3A

Punxsutawney 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 1

Class 4A

Bellefonte 11, Indiana 5

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Glendale 5, Carmichaels 4 – 8 innings

Union 5, West Branch 2

Claysburg-Kimmel 5, Chartiers 1

Class 2A

Bald Eagle 3, Minersville 2

Everett 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Class 3A

Mid Valley 4, Forest Hills 2

Jamestown 3, Chestnut Ridge 0