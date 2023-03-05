The PIAA girls state basketball tournament begins on Friday. The two week tournament culminated in state championship games played at Hershey’s Giant Center arena March 23-25.
Below are the matchups for the opening round involving central PA teams. Opening round matchups are played at the highest seed.
CLASS 1A
Saturday, March 11
Shade at Mount Calvary – 3:00 p.m.
Northern Bedford at Elk County Catholic – 2:00 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Jamestown – 2:00 p.m. at Mercer High School
St. Joseph at Williamsburg – 2:00 p.m. at Claysburg-Kimmel High School
North Clarion at Belin Brothersvalley – 2:00 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown
Bishop Canevin at Bishop Guilfoyle – 6:00 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Friday, March 10
Greensburg at Windber – 7:00 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Freedom – 7:00 p.m.
Burgettstown at United – 7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria
CLASS 3A
Friday, March 10
Forest Hills at Avonworth – 7:30 p.m. at North Hills Middle School
Neshannock at Westmont Hilltop – 7:00 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Chestnut Ridge – 6:00 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown
CLASS 4A
Saturday, March 11
Knock at Punxsutawney – 3:00 p.m.
Highlands at Penn Cambria – 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Saturday, March 11
Lower Dauphin at Hollidaysburg – 4:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Friday, March 10
Mt. Lebanon at Altoona – 6:00 p.m.