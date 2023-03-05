The PIAA girls state basketball tournament begins on Friday. The two week tournament culminated in state championship games played at Hershey’s Giant Center arena March 23-25.

Below are the matchups for the opening round involving central PA teams. Opening round matchups are played at the highest seed.

CLASS 1A

Saturday, March 11

Shade at Mount Calvary – 3:00 p.m.

Northern Bedford at Elk County Catholic – 2:00 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Jamestown – 2:00 p.m. at Mercer High School

St. Joseph at Williamsburg – 2:00 p.m. at Claysburg-Kimmel High School

North Clarion at Belin Brothersvalley – 2:00 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

Bishop Canevin at Bishop Guilfoyle – 6:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Friday, March 10

Greensburg at Windber – 7:00 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Freedom – 7:00 p.m.

Burgettstown at United – 7:00 p.m. at Central Cambria

CLASS 3A

Friday, March 10

Forest Hills at Avonworth – 7:30 p.m. at North Hills Middle School

Neshannock at Westmont Hilltop – 7:00 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Chestnut Ridge – 6:00 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

CLASS 4A

Saturday, March 11

Knock at Punxsutawney – 3:00 p.m.

Highlands at Penn Cambria – 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Saturday, March 11

Lower Dauphin at Hollidaysburg – 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Friday, March 10

Mt. Lebanon at Altoona – 6:00 p.m.