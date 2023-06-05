The PIAA State baseball and softball tournaments began Monday with 23 central PA school still alive competing for a state championship, games that will be playing in State College beginning Thursday, June 15th. Below are the scores involving WTAJ coverage schools.

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Greenwood 8, Meyersdale 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 5, DuBois Central Catholic 8 – 8 innings

– The defending 1A Champions stayed alive Monday with an 8-5 extra inning win over District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle. DCC Sophomores Blake Pisarcik and Aiden Snowberger each earned a pair of RBIs. Snowberger also earned the win, pitching an 8-inning complete game. With the Win, Dubois Central Catholic advances to the state quarterfinals where the Cardinals will play Greenwood Thursday. Greenwood defeated Meyersdale 8-0 in its opening round matchup.

Class 2A

Mount Union 7, Wyalusing Valley 3

Bald Eagle 10, McConnellsburg 4

Class 3A

Riverside 3, Tyrone 2

Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Avonworth 3

Punxsutawney 9, Neshannock 1

Class 4A

Bellefonte 10, Latrobe 9

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Glendale 4, Meyersdale 2

Carmichaels 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Union 18, Berlin 3

West Branch 8, Elk County Catholic 6

Claysburg-Kimmel 8, Frazier 6

Class 2A

Bald Eagle 1, Muncy 0

Neshannock 9, Penns Valley 0

Everett 15, Laurel 12

Class 3A

Forest Hills 3, Upper Dauphin 1

Chestnut Ridge 4, Southmoreland 1

Class 4A

Montour 5, Bellefonte 2