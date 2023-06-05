The PIAA State baseball and softball tournaments began Monday with 23 central PA school still alive competing for a state championship, games that will be playing in State College beginning Thursday, June 15th. Below are the scores involving WTAJ coverage schools.
BASEBALL
Class 1A
Greenwood 8, Meyersdale 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 5, DuBois Central Catholic 8 – 8 innings
– The defending 1A Champions stayed alive Monday with an 8-5 extra inning win over District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle. DCC Sophomores Blake Pisarcik and Aiden Snowberger each earned a pair of RBIs. Snowberger also earned the win, pitching an 8-inning complete game. With the Win, Dubois Central Catholic advances to the state quarterfinals where the Cardinals will play Greenwood Thursday. Greenwood defeated Meyersdale 8-0 in its opening round matchup.
Class 2A
Mount Union 7, Wyalusing Valley 3
Bald Eagle 10, McConnellsburg 4
Class 3A
Riverside 3, Tyrone 2
Philipsburg-Osceola 4, Avonworth 3
Punxsutawney 9, Neshannock 1
Class 4A
Bellefonte 10, Latrobe 9
SOFTBALL
Class 1A
Glendale 4, Meyersdale 2
Carmichaels 7, DuBois Central Catholic 0
Union 18, Berlin 3
West Branch 8, Elk County Catholic 6
Claysburg-Kimmel 8, Frazier 6
Class 2A
Bald Eagle 1, Muncy 0
Neshannock 9, Penns Valley 0
Everett 15, Laurel 12
Class 3A
Forest Hills 3, Upper Dauphin 1
Chestnut Ridge 4, Southmoreland 1
Class 4A
Montour 5, Bellefonte 2