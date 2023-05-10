ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a slow start offensively, Henry Davis has been tearing the cover off the ball. Davis has a hit in nine straight games and has a slash line of .429/.500/.857 in May.

“I’m really looking for something in the center,” Davis said. “You know, if a pitcher makes his pitch he can have it. But I really want to own in the middle of the plate.”

On Tuesday he stayed red hot and was 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double in front of the Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington.

“He’s having really good at bats, good swing decisions, and getting back to hitting with power,” Cherington said.

On the season Davis is batting .316 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs. His development offensively is something the fans have been able to enjoy, he has also improved defensively. The unseen work in his defensive game has been the focus since spring training.

“He’s working his tail off on the defensive part of the game and he’s in a good spot,” Cherington said. “He’s really important to us and he’s gotten off to a start and he’s responded to the challenges we’re giving him and it’s great to see that.”

“I think we got the goals to be a complete package,” Davis said. “There’s no part of my game that I want to neglect because everything like I just talked about, I have a chance to help the team win. So, you know, I do the best I can in all facets and hope to help the team win.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A promotion to Triple-A seems to be on the horizon for Davis, who is ranked as the Pirates third best prospect and many fans hope to see him in Pittsburgh before the season is over.