Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-1A | Championship
Portage 70, Harmony 62
District 6-1A | Consolation
St. Joeseph’s 74, Juniata Valley 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-1A | Championship
Williamsburg 57, Bishop Guilfoyle 39
District 6-1A | Consolation
Juniata Valley 54, Bishop Carroll 52
District 5-1A | Semifinals
Berlin 67, Conemaugh Township 34
Northern Bedford 62, Shade 33