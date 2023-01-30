Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cambria Heights 69, Penns Manor 65
Portage Area 78, Purchase Line 23
Tyrone 55, Huntingdon 54
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 40, Richland 33
Bishop McCort 54, Somerset 49
Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 26
Claysburg-Kimmel 39, Southern Fulton 18
Forest Hills 74, Greater Johnstown 43
North Star 46, Conemaugh Valley 26
Penns Valley 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 22
Tyrone 52, Huntngdon 47
Williamsburg 60, Bellwood-Antis 56