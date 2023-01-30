Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cambria Heights 69, Penns Manor 65

Portage Area 78, Purchase Line 23

Tyrone 55, Huntingdon 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 40, Richland 33

Bishop McCort 54, Somerset 49

Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 26

Claysburg-Kimmel 39, Southern Fulton 18

Forest Hills 74, Greater Johnstown 43

North Star 46, Conemaugh Valley 26

Penns Valley 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 22

Tyrone 52, Huntngdon 47

Williamsburg 60, Bellwood-Antis 56