PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Portage extended their winning streak to four games in girls volleyball after defeating Windber 3-1. The first set was a tight one with the Ramblers edging the Mustangs 26-24. Portage came out on fire in the second set taking nine of the first 12 points which led them to win the set 25-16.

The Mustangs used the momentum from there to take the next two sets to take down the Ramblers 3-1 and improve to 8-5 on the season. Up next for Portage is an away match against West Shamokin.