ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Portage lost 13-3 to Selinsgrove in the Curve Invitational semi-finals. The Mustangs led 1-0 in the first inning before the Seals put up a five spot in their half of the first inning and led 5-1 heading to the second inning.

After Selinsgrove scored in the third inning to go up 6-1, the Mustangs scored a pair of runs in the fourth to cut the deficit to 6-3. That would be all Portage could muster and the Seals scored seven more times.

In the Curve Invitational Championship Game on Friday Selinsgrove will take on Philipsburg-Osceola.