PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Portage swept Cambria Heights in girls volleyball Tuesday night to improve to 11-2 on the season. The Mustangs came out on fire after losing their first conference game of the season on Monday.

The Mustangs got off to a strong start that was led by Paige Phillips and they took the first set 25-16.

Portage dominated each phase of the match and had numerous aces which allowed them to take the second set 25-15.

The Mustangs finished off the sweep by winning the third set 25-17 as they improve to 9-1 in conference play with the win over Cambria Heights.