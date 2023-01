UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Women’s Gymnastics team will be holding a special night for kids during its opening meet at Rec Hall.

Kids Night on Friday, Jan. 13 will offer free admission for kids 12 and under. The event will also have free pizza and face painting for kids.

The meet begins at 6 p.m. and tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.