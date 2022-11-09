(WTAJ) — As we enter the second week of playoffs in high school football in Central Pa, mother nature had other plans, moving all to Thursday or Saturday.

Because of the change, WTAJ will bring its Friday Highlight show “SPORTS BEAT” to Thursday, Nov. 10 during the 11 p.m. news.

Below are the schedule changes to all Central Pennsylvania playoff games in our area.

Thursday 11/10/22 7PM

District 5 A

Windber vs Northern Bedford @ Bedford High School

District 5 AA

Berlin vs Westinghouse @ Somerset

District 6 AA

Bishop Guilfoyle @ Richland

Bald Eagle Area @ Penns Valley

District 6 AAAAAA

Altoona vs. State College @ Bald Eagle Area

District 6/9 AAAA

Juniata @ DuBois

NO GAMES FRIDAY

Saturday, 11/12/22 7PM

District 6 A

Portage @ Penns Manor

Cambria Heights @ Northern Cambria

District 6 AAA

Central vs. Penn Cambria @ Mansion Park in Altoona (Turf)

District 9 A

Redbank Valley vs. Brockway @ Dubois (1 p.m.)

While Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit Florida Wednesday night, the aftermath will make its way to Central Pennsylvania, bringing heavy rainfalls throughout the day Friday and into Saturday. Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for the latest on the forecast in Central Pennsylvania.