MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jeff Hoenstine is the most prolific quarterback in Pennsylvania High School Football history. His name has been etched in the record books, setting state records for passing touchdowns in a single season with 57 and career with 146, while also throwing for more than 10,000 yards which is third all-time.

“I put up some great numbers. You know, and I’m grateful for everything that’s happened over these past four years at Central,” said Hoenstine. “Feels very, very satisfying to break them. And, you know, I credit all of it to the people around me.”

On his way to breaking state records Jeff shattered Central’s passing records, a list with a very familiar name at the top: A.J. Hoenstine, Jeff’s dad.

“That was pretty neat. And I said he I think he more than doubled however many yards I had. But I said he has a pretty good play caller,” said A.J. Hoenstine. “That’s why he was able to throw for so many yards.”

A.J. has been Jeff’s coach most of his life, and at Central he’s the offensive coordinator, calling plays for a unit that has averaged nearly 40 points per game with Jeff at the helm.

“He’s a great play caller, puts me in, puts me and the rest of our team in great positions to put points on the board,” Jeff said. “And, you know, whenever I see something on the field I let them know. And, you know, we we converse with each other and to, you know, run the plays that we need to do.”

“He makes me look smarter than I am at times where I could call play and it might not be there,” A.J. said. “He can audible out of it or you know, run around for a little while and make something happen.”

Jeff and A.J. helped navigate the Dragons to the state semifinals in back to back seasons. Together they’ve helped Central to a 34-4 record record with him as the starter.

But as his high school career ends, his historic career is starting to settle in.

“It’s surreal, you know, seeing guys like Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Johnny Unitas, you know, all over these all of these great Pennsylvania quarterbacks, NFL Hall of Famers, you know, it’s just crazy to think that, you know, I’ve I’ve broken some of their records I was I had high goals for myself,” said Jeff. “But, you know, just to be able to come out and execute on that to this degree, it just means a lot. And I’m incredibly grateful.”

As for his future, Hoenstine is currently mulling a few offers to play quarterback in college, but hasn’t yet made a decision.