LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 25 points and third-seeded Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) defeated sixth-seeded Central Connecticut State 83-69 in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Cohen also contributed 12 rebounds for the Red Flash (13-17). Maxwell Land scored 23 points, shooting 9 for 15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ronell Giles Jr. was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Jayden Brown led the way for the Blue Devils (10-22) with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kellen Amos added 13 points for CCSU. Andre Snoddy finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Saint Francis took the lead with 4:46 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Cohen led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 39-30 at the break.