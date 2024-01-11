JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas is set to visit Johnstown for Tomahawks games on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3.

Costas, a longtime NBC broadcaster, is a 28-time Emmy award-winning journalist and well known for his work covering the Olympics, NFL, NBA, MLB and NASCAR.

To many people’s surprise, Costas’ storied career has a footnote in Johnstown. After attending Syracuse, Costas got his start announcing in the 1970s for the Syracuse Blazers, a minor league hockey team that faced off against the Johnstown Jets.

Now, he wants to show his son how his career got into motion.

“Bob called like any regular Tomahawks fan would. He said he wanted to come to

our game, tour the arena and show his son where he got his start,” Tomahawks Director of Ticketing Brandon Shaffer said. “It was a cool phone call to get.”

The Tomahawks will be wearing Johnstown Red Wings jerseys during Saturday’s game against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks to continue honoring the town’s hockey history.

Tickets for Tomahawk games can be found here.