BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 40, Penns Valley 32

Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Conemaugh Township 42

Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 56

Bishop McCort 74, Everett 49

Blacklick Valley 73, Meyersdale 41

Central Martinsburg 67, Hollidaysburg 53

Clearfield 51, Cambria Heights 41

Easton 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 37

Greater Johnstown 64, Altoona 38

Huntingdon 71, Juniata Valley 58

North Star 71, Tussey Mountain 34

Northern Cambria 46, Purchase Line 18

St. Joseph’s Catholic 59, Bald Eagle Area 50

United 70, Somerset 56

Williamsburg 57, Glendale 46

Windber 45, Chestnut Ridge 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellwood-Antis 60, Central Martinsburg 46

Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Cambria Heights 37

Central Cambria 47, Everett 40

Delone 36, Altoona 31

Dubois Central Catholic 67, Brockway 23

Hollidaysburg 66, Greater Johnstown 29

Juniata Valley 38, Huntingdon 36

Tyrone 46, Penn Cambria 40

Williamsburg 66, Bishop Carroll 41