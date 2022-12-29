Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellefonte 40, Penns Valley 32
Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Conemaugh Township 42
Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 56
Bishop McCort 74, Everett 49
Blacklick Valley 73, Meyersdale 41
Central Martinsburg 67, Hollidaysburg 53
Clearfield 51, Cambria Heights 41
Easton 63, Philipsburg-Osceola 37
Greater Johnstown 64, Altoona 38
Huntingdon 71, Juniata Valley 58
North Star 71, Tussey Mountain 34
Northern Cambria 46, Purchase Line 18
St. Joseph’s Catholic 59, Bald Eagle Area 50
United 70, Somerset 56
Williamsburg 57, Glendale 46
Windber 45, Chestnut Ridge 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellwood-Antis 60, Central Martinsburg 46
Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Cambria Heights 37
Central Cambria 47, Everett 40
Delone 36, Altoona 31
Dubois Central Catholic 67, Brockway 23
Hollidaysburg 66, Greater Johnstown 29
Juniata Valley 38, Huntingdon 36
Tyrone 46, Penn Cambria 40
Williamsburg 66, Bishop Carroll 41