FAIRFIELD, Ct. (WTAJ) — Another week and another big win for Saint Francis. The Red Flash defeated Sacred Heart 44-14 to secure a spot in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It was another explosive effort from the offense. Cole Doyle threw for 264 yards and six total touchdowns. His top weapons on offense also had big games with freshman phenom Makai Jackson hauling in a pair of touchdowns while Elijah Sarratt had seven receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

The Red Flash hit the road again next week as they take on Georgetown in a non conference matchup.