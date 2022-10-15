BROOKVILLE, Ny. (WTAJ) — Coming off their bye, Saint Francis hits the road to take on LIU in what was an offensive explosion for the Red Flash.

Cole Doyle received his first career start at quarterback and he didn’t wait to move the offense. In the first quarter he connected with Elijah Sarratt for 48 yards, which then set up a 16 yard touchdown run from Lovell Armstead to put Saint Francis up 7-0.

With the game tied at seven in the second quarter, Doyle once again connected on a deep ball to Sarratt as he hauled in a 49 yard touchdown strike to re-take the lead 14-7.

Later in the second quarter Deondre Scott closed out the first half with a rushing touchdown of his own as the Red Flash cruised to a 57-7 win to improve to 4-2 on the season.