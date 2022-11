LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis continued their dominate season with a 51-14 blowout win of Duquesne for their eight straight win.

The Red Flash offense got rolling early and was led by quarterback Cole Doyle who had 241 passing yards and four touchdowns while freshman Makai Jackson led the team in receiving with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Red Flash hit the road in their final game of the regular season next week to take on Merrimack.