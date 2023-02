LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sant Francis Men’s Basketball forward Josh Cohen was named as the NEC Player Of The Year. Cohen leads the NEC in scoring at 22 points per game and field goal percentage at 59.1%. Cohen is one of two players averaging those numbers, with the other being Purdue’s Zach Edey.

The redshirt junior has scored in double figures in all 29 games and has a pair of games where he scored 40. During the season Cohen was named to the Oscar Robertson Midseason Trophy Watch List.