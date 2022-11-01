LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been a big turnaround for Saint Francis this season as the Red Flash are 6-2 and 5-0 in conference play. This is the first time since 2016 that the Red Flash had a winning season.

Saint Francis has been led by an offense that is averaging 34 points per game. Quarterback Cole Doyle has solidified himself as the starting signal caller. He has accounted for 13 total touchdowns and has been able find a strong connection with his wide receivers. Due to this Saint Francis has clinched their first FCS playoff berth since 2016.

“They believed in each other. They worked hard all summer,” said Head Coach Chris Villarrial. “The leadership has been tremendous and the relationships that the staff has built with this team and the trust and love and the respect that they have for each other has all been a result of the turnaround.”

It’s a big accomplishment for Saint Francis, but they still have the NEC Championship in their sights.

“It means the world. That’s the goal that when we first set out on our season, we wanted to a FCS playoff appearance,” said Doyle. “Of course we wanna win a conference championship too, but obviously it’s surreal and the whole team is happy about it.”

Cole Doyle was also named the FCS National Player Of The Week after the Red Flash’s 44-14 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday. In the game Doyle threw for 264 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns.

I just felt good with the looks that they ran. I feel like we did a good job at practice emulating what they were going to do in the game and I just took advantage,” Doyle said. “I just got my guys in some one on one matchups and you know we played a great game.”

Saint Francis hits the road next week against Georgetown.