LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was an up and down season for Saint Francis last season finishing at 5-6, but the team feels they have a lot to build off. Quarterback Justin Sliwoski is back after starting six games last year. In those games Sliwoski threw for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns with only one interception.

This offseason he was able to hone his skills at the Manning Passing Academy where he got to learn from Alabama’s Bryce Young and Penn State’s Sean Clifford. The experience gained is something Sliwoski and Head Coach Chris Villarrial feel will make the offense more consistent.

“We gotta finish drives. We gotta stop drives on third down. When it’s third and short we gotta continue drives,” said Villarrial. “That’s what we gotta do and special teams wise, when we have an opportunity to make plays we gotta make plays. That’s what we gotta do to be a more consistent team.”

“I try to be very smart and know when to take a chance and that’s something that I’ve definitely worked on this season is knowing when to push the ball downfield more maybe on a third down, maybe have to squeak a throw in and that just comes with playing experience,” said Sliwoski. “The more defenses I see when things start to slow down for me is when I’m able to make the best reads.”

The Red Flash open up the season on the road next Thursday at Akron.