LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a record setting season for Saint Francis as they went undefeated in conference play for the first time in program history and you can attribute that to the offense which averaged a program record 35.9 points per game and a big reason was quarterback Cole Doyle, who was named the NEC Offensive Player Of The Year.

In 2022 Doyle threw for 1,931 yards and tossed 21 touchdown passes. He was also named the NEC Player Of The Week three times.

“He plays on edge. He’s not afraid to take chances,” said head coach Chris Villarrial. “He’ll thread the ball. He knows the offense. He knows coverage’s. He knows where guys are going to be lined up.”

Despite the success last season, Doyle says this is a new year and is ready to put 2022 behind him.

“I have a chip on my shoulder,” said Doyle. “I like to lead my guys to victory and just you know, no matter what happens throughout the game, just always, you know, corralling our guys back together just to get a W.”

While the Red Flash return their signal caller, his top targets all exited. The receiver room was gutted by the transfer portal as three of their top four receivers departed, including freshman phenom Makai Jackson, who led the conference in yards and receptions.

“They’ve been gelling together. There’s a lot of speed. There’s a lot of talent in that group. There’s a lot of want to be good so they’re pushing each other,” said Villarrial. “They’re encouraging each other. Our coaches are working hard with them. They’re studying film, understanding routes, concepts, and that’s going to be a big in developing that trust with the quarterback to be where they’re supposed to be on the timing of the throws.”

The Red Flash open up the season on the road at Western Michigan on Thursday August 31 for at 7:00 pm kickoff.