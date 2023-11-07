ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis University men’s basketball team will be holding an open practice at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m., the men’s basketball team will be holding a free open practice. The Shriners will be selling drinks and snacks at the concession stand during the practice. Fans are encouraged to come and get an up-close look at the latest edition of Red Flash men’s basketball as they head into their 2023-2024 season.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do with the Saint Francis basketball program is connect the past with the present,” Rob Krimmel, head coach, said. “Tradition is a big reason why we are here today. I believe that. Maurice Stokes and the power of his message and story is something our team aspires to live up to.”

The Jaffa Shrine was one of the places where Saint Francis men’s basketball played its home games before the opening of the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center, where the team played against Saint Vincent in December 1974.

The Saint Francis “Golden Era” tradition of players that called the Jaffa Shrine, previously named the Jaffa Mosque, home includes NBA Hall of Famer Maurice Stokes as well as Norm Van Lier and Kevin Porter, who also played in the NBA.

After the open practice, Saint Francis will open a three-game homestand, starting with a home opener against Pitt Greensburg on Monday, Nov. 20 with tip-off at 7 p.m. The full season schedule can be found on the Saint Francis University website.