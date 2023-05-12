LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis softball has played in the NCAA Tournament in every season since 2017. Despite dropping their NEC Tournament opener on Thursday, the team still had regionals on their mind.

Facing elimination this afternoon, the Red Flash beat Central Connecticut setting up a meeting with LIU in a game that would set up a match with Merrimack for the conference title. Because Merrimack is ineligible for the postseason, the winner of Saint Francis and LIU gets the NEC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Sharks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a two run single from Mari Narvaiz. In the bottom half of the first inning Jordan Pietrzykoski led off the frame with a solo homer to center to cut the Red Flash deficit to 2-1.

Saint Francis struck twice in the fourth on RBI singles from Brianna Sawyer and Savannah Nash to take a 3-2 lead.

The Red Flash would hold onto the one run lead until the sixth inning when LIU scored five unanswered runs to propel them to a 7-3 win.