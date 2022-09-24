NORFOLK, Va. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis improved to 2-2 on the season after defeating Norfolk State 45-26. The Red Flash dominated all three phases of the game and had 501 yards of total offense.

The Red Flash got on the board early when Justin Sliwoski connected with Dawson Snyder on 4th and 13 for a 26 yard touchdown pass. Saint Francis would get the next score from their defense when Donnell Brown recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards to make it 14-0. The Red Flash led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Saint Francis was able to take a 35-12 lead into halftime after Sliwoski scored on a 27 yard QB run and backup quarterback Cole Doyle connected with Elijah Sarratt for a 34 yard score.

The Red Flash were able to cruise from there. Sliwoski finished his day 12/18 passing for 180 yards and two passing touchdowns. FCS National Freshmen Of The Week Makai Jackson had another impressive day with nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Saint Francis will host Central Connecticut in their home opener on Saturday at DeGol Field.