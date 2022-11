NORTH ANDOVER, Ma. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis continued their dominant season with a 52-23 win over Merrimack to clinch the Northeast Conference Championship.

The Red Flash were once again led by a ferocious offense that put up 579 total yards. Quarterback Cole Doyle threw for a season high 412 yards and five touchdowns as the Red Flash improve to 9-2 on the season.

Saint Francis went undefeated in conference play, becoming just the ninth team to not lose a single NEC game on the season.