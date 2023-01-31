Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 41, Carlisle 38

Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31

Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 79, Carlisle 51

Bald Eagle 54, Hollidaysburg 51

Bellwood-Antis 65, Williamsburg 61

West Branch 83, Glendale 56

Windber 41, Conemaugh Valley 37