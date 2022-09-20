LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis has had a new look offense this year that’s averaging 24 points per game with quarterback Justin Sliwoski returning, but the focal point of the offense has come from an unlikely source.

That source has been freshmen wide receiver Makai Jackson who has burst onto the scene with 321 yards and three total touchdowns this season. In last week’s win over Wagner, Jackson hauled in 11 passes for 117 yards, a receiving touchdown, and a kickoff return touchdown. That performance led him to be named the FCS National Freshmen Of The Week.

“I really just credit Coach V and Coach Wright for making me learn more plays. Coach Wright helped develop my techniques and making sure I’m on top of everything,” said Jackson. “I can bring speed, good hands, and decent route running, but I still have a lot more work to do.”

The national award was something that he wasn’t expecting, but he’s happy to be helping his team out.

It means a lot,” Jackson said. “It just goes to show how much work I put in and how much time I have dedicated to the sport.”

Jackson adds that coming into the season he wasn’t sure if the Red Flash would redshirt his freshmen season, but he learned the playbook quick and has become the go to option in the pass game.