UPDATE 9/7: Leah Shackley won a second gold medal Thursday at the World Junior Aquatics Swimming Championship. Shackley (26.20) narrowly edged Bosnia’s Lana Pudar (26.26) to win the 50m butterfly. The 17-year-old Bedford teen isn’t a fly specialist, and entered the week seeded ninth in the event. The gold is her second at the world championships after being apart of the US’s gold medal mixed relay Tuesday. Shackley will swim in both the 100m butterfly and medley relay Friday and Saturday.

NETANYA, ISRAEL (WTAJ) — Leah Shackley and team USA advanced to the final of the mixed medley in day two of the World Junior Aquatics Championship.

The Bedford teen set a personal record 57.74 100m butterfly in her portion of the relay. The Americans are the top-seeded team heading into Tuesday final. The event streams on Recast.tv at 12:45 p.m. EST.

Shackley is swimming in three other events in Israel this week including the 50 meter butterfly, 100 meter butterfly, and women’s medley relay. Below is the current swim schedule for the event.

Bedford County teen to compete at World Junior Swimming Championship

Tuesday, 9/5

Mixed Medley

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Finals: 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, 9/6

50 Meter Butterfly

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals: 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, 9/7

50 Meter Butterfly

Finals: 11:00 a.m.Bedford teen continues to rise among best swimmers in the U.S.

Fridays, 9/8

100 Meter Butterfly

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals: 11:00 a.m.

Saturday

Women’s Medley Relay

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Finals: 11:00 a.m.

100 Meter Butterfly

Finals: 11:00 a.m.