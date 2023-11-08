ALTOONA (WTAJ) – Elite swimmer Leah Shackley lead a group of prominent central PA athletes Wednesday singing National Letters of Intent during the first day of the non-football signing period.

Shackley signed with NC State, one of the premier swim programs in the country. The 17-year-old Bedford native competed with Team USA in the Junior World Aquatic Championships this summer. She won two golds there and said that experience with a team is something she’s excited for in college.

“You can feel having some sort of family, you know what I mean? Going and just walking out and getting ready for your race, you have them behind you, cheering you on,” Shackley said. “That is such a special feeling.”

Shackley was among a number of area athletes who signed including three at a DuBois. Morgan Pasternak, who helped the Beavers win a softball title last spring will play softball at St. Francis. Emily Graeca will play soccer at Pitt, and Morgan Roemer will run cross-country and track and field at Duquesne. The group on Wednesday was excited to be a part of a special class of DuBois athletes.

“It’s really amazing that we have all these talented kids coming out of our school because we come from obviously a smaller area,” Roemer said. “So I think it’s amazing that we brought this great amount of talent out of here with the kids that we have.”

At Portage, Cami Burkett committed to run cross country, and track and field at Bucknell. The senior has competed in states in the 200m sprint each season and helped Portage to a Heritage Conference tri-championship. Wednesday she said she was thankful to those who have played a role in her journey.

“It’s a very supportive community,” Burkett said. “It’s like I’ve only ever had great support from everyone. People I don’t even know have come to me and congratulated me on my achievements and stuff. It meant a lot.”

Below is a complete list of Wednesday’s signees: