ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Leah Shackley is back in the pool at the Blair Regional YMCA making her final preparations for the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Israel.

The 17-year-old Bedford County native earned her spot on the U.S. team in July at the U.S. Swim Championships.

“I did not get any of the times I wanted at all,” Shackley said. “But, you know, I still made the goal. I still had fun. It was the hardest one for me. But I think I learned so much from it. And I’m and I grew so much.”

Shackley failed to live up to her lofty expectations in Indianapolis, in big part thanks to an ankle injury she suffered in the weeks leading up to the event. However, she said the adversity was good for her both physically and mentally.

“I don’t like to use my injury as a thing, and didn’t going into that meet. But I think coming out I realize I had to,” Shackley added.

Despite what she says is a disappointing performance, Shackley qualified to swim in the 50m and 100m butterfly events next week. She’s even hoping to land on a relay team.

After the national championships, a healthy Shackley got back to her status quo, winning four national championships at the YMCA National meet, and then spent time at the U.S. Training facility in Colorado Springs before coming back in Pennsylvania.

Shackley said the experience of training with the world’s best was not only humbling “I really get my butt kicked,” but really eye-opening and a chance for her to work within a team structure, something she’s not accustomed to as an independent athlete.

“Getting a true preview of what being on a team like in college will be like,” Shackley said. “I go to meets and I hang out with people, but it’s not like I don’t get to do relays. I just get to hang out with them on the side of the deck. I think actually being on a team and having a spot is going to be so beneficial for me and just so amazing.”

Competition at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships begins September 4 in Netanya, Israel. A good performance for Shackley could still earn her a seat on the U.S. National Team for the World Championships in Germany. That team will not be set until later in September.