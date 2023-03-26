JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey Team welcomed fans to First Summit Arena Saturday for their annual fundraiser game.

Each year the game helps raise 75% of the sled hockey team’s fund and allows players of all ages to take on members of the media, politicians and evening their teachers!

“The proceeds go to providing ice time, equipment and sleds for our organization so that the parents and them have no cost whatsoever to play for Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey,” Sitting Bulls president Russ White said.

Sitting Bulls players range in age from five to 65.

White said that they look forward to the game all year long, especially the younger players who face off against some of their teachers from school.

“Everybody looks forward to it, especially if they get a teacher to come because they want to try to smack into them once or twice,” White said. “But it’s a different atmosphere outside of school and the players enjoy it.”

Sitting Bull player Ethan Buchkovich said that the support that they get from the community is amazing and that they never have to worry about being able to afford to play the sport that they love. Buchkovic said his favorite part about the event every year is seeing those who have never played before hit the ice for the first time.

“It’s really cool just for a lot of able bodies to experience it and get that respect for the sport and see that this is just as athletic as any other sport and it’s a lot of hard work,” Buchkovich said

To learn more about the Sitting Bulls, check out their Facebook page.