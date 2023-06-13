The PIAA State baseball and softball tournaments continued Monday with 9 central PA schools still alive competing for for a trip to the state championships, games that will be playing in State College beginning Thursday, June 15th. While rain postponed a number of Monday’s semifinals, several schools punched their tickets to the finals.

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Dubois Central 4, Dock Mennonite 2

CLASS 2A

Mount Union 5, Kutztown 2

Bald Eagle 1, Sharpsville 0

Bald Eagle defeated Sharpsville 1-0 in a 10 inning affair. This game featured dominant pitching. The Eagles sent Tyler Serb to the mound and he threw eight shutout innings with 14 strikeouts. In the 10th inning Bald Eagle had runners at first and third after singles from Wyatt Coakley and Kahale Burns. That set up Serb to be the hero and he delivered with a walk-off single to win the game.

CLASS 3A

Riverside 8, Punxsutawney 5

CLASS 4A

Bellefonte 6, Hopewell 5

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Tri Valley 4, Glendale 1

Union 10, Claysburg Kimmel 8

Class 2A

Bald Eagle 4, South Williamsport 0

Everett 9, Neshannock 6

Everett advanced to the State Championship for the first time in program history with a 9-6 win over Neshannock. The Warriors got started early with a three spot in the first inning that was started off with an RBI single from Olivia Hillegas. The lead would be cut to 3-2 in the 3rd inning, but they put up another three runs which was capped off by a two run single from Addy Wood to take a 6-2 lead. The Lancers would tie the game at six in the 6th inning on a home run from Hunter Newman. In the bottom half of the sixth Everett would strike again on a three run double from Cloe Price which was all the Warriors needed. Olivia Hillegas took care of business on the mound throwing a complete game.