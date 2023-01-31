SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Referee shortages have caused games at the high school and junior levels to be cancelled in all states, and Pennsylvania is no exception. To combat this, the PIAA has created a program to allow high schoolers to become certified to officiate junior high games.

Luke Bowers from Somerset County became the first high schooler certified to officiate PIAA sanctioned games. Officials who graduate from the program are able to ref games that are played by seventh through ninth graders.

“It’s truly a blessing to have this opportunity with the Junior Officials Program. It’s been an outstanding opportunity for me,” said Bowers. “To take that next step in my officiating career, to join the PIAA and become certified and get to work at this level has been truly so great, so beyond thankful for everyone that made it happen. I just I’m so thankful to be living the dream.”

He has always wanted to become an official and the Junior Officials Program has allowed him to get a head start in his career.

“I’ve always dreamed and had goals again, you know, at this level and to keep working up the ladder,” Bowers said. “So, obviously with the officiating, no matter what level you’re working, you try to have that same attitude and energy and passion for the game.”

The program consists of passing a written test either online or in person for each individual sport. Bowers is currently certified to officiate baseball, basketball, and volleyball. He has had a blast officiating games. Right now there are currently more than 30 junior officials and each one is assigned a mentor.

“The Junior Officials program is truly a wonderful opportunity to try to gain officials at the younger level. Of course, across the world right now, we have an ongoing shortage of officials,” said Bowers. So the PIAA has really created this first of its kind opportunity for younger officials who are in the graduating class of 23, 24, and 25 to become certified and started becoming officials.”

Bowers has officiated 14 games so far and he encourages anyone with an interest in officiating to join the program.